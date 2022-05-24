NIO (NYSE:NIO) is looking to build lithium-ion battery labs and a cell pilot production line in Shanghai, China, where its global headquarters is located.

As per an environmental assessment report available on the official website of the Shanghai Municipal Government, the EV maker plans to invest $32.8M to build a new R&D project in Anting town, Jiading district.

Expected to be constructed between August and October 2022, these projects will include 31 labs engaged in lithium-ion cell and battery pack R&D and a lithium-ion cell pilot line and a battery pack production line. NIO (NIO) will lease a local industrial building for the projects, spanning over 22,000 sq. m.

The report suggests that the "R&D labs will explore the charge and discharge performance, temperature performance, and safety performance of lithium-ion cells and packs under different physical experimental conditions such as temperature, tension, humidity."

Meanwhile, the lithium-ion cell pilot line and battery pack assembly line will conduct trial production of lithium-ion cells and battery packs. However, the report did not disclose the number of lithium-ion cells and battery packs to be trialed.

NIO shares are down 3% pre-market and have slumped 52% YTD.

Major EV makers Tesla (TSLA), XPeng (XPEV), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Li Auto (LI) are all trading down pre-market in what seems to be a section-wide decline.

"NIO continues to grow in revenue but its expenses continue to pile on. The company's expansion plans will likely also impact profitability in the future, " suggests an SA analysis on the stock.