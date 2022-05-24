Paysafe expands partnership with OLG
May 24, 2022 6:02 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has expanded its partnership with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) with Income Access-powered affiliate program.
- The new OLG.ca affiliate program is powered by the affiliate software of Income Access, Paysafe's marketing technology and services provider, which is also managing the program.
- The program marks a milestone for the Canadian gaming industry, as the first affiliate program for a provincial lottery and gaming brand.
- Affiliates in Ontario, across Canada and internationally, will now be able to promote OLG.ca for play within Ontario, with its broad product offering, which includes iCasino and sports-betting on PROLINE+.