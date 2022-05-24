Illumina's TruSight test adds companion diagnostic use for Bayer's cancer drug Vitrakvi
May 24, 2022 6:04 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)BAYRY, BAYZFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) said it added a companion diagnostic (CDx) indication to its CE-marked in vitro diagnostic TruSight Oncology (TSO) comprehensive (EU) test.
- The company said the CDx pan-cancer indication enables targeted therapy with Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) for patients with solid tumors who are positive for neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene, including NTRK1, NTRK2 or NTRK3.
- Illumina added that the TSO test, which was recently launched in Europe, evaluates multiple tumor genes and biomarkers to reveal the specific molecular profile of a patient's cancer.
- "This CDx claim, developed in partnership with Bayer, is the first of a series under development, building upon Illumina's broad portfolio of oncology partnerships with industry leaders to advance cancer diagnostics and precision medicine," said Paula Dowdy, senior vice president and general manager of Illumina for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.