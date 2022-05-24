Canadian Solar Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.23, revenue of $1.25B misses by $60M
May 24, 2022 6:08 AM ET Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar press release (NASDAQ:CSIQ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $1.25B (+14.7% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- Guidance:
- For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 4.9 GW to 5.1 GW, including approximately 150 MW to the Company's own projects.
- Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion vs consensus of $1.75B . Gross margin is expected to be between 14.5% and 15.5%.
- Company guidance for full year 2022 remains unchanged with the following ranges: total module shipments of 20 GW to 22 GW, battery storage shipments of 1.8 GWh to 1.9 GWh, total project sales of 2.1 GW to 2.6 GW and total revenue of $7.0 billion to $7.5 billion vs consensus of $7.23B.