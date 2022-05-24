iMedia Brands GAAP EPS of -$0.55 misses by $0.06, revenue of $155M in-line
May 24, 2022 6:14 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- iMedia Brands press release (NASDAQ:IMBI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.55 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $155M (+36.9% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million, a 13% increase over the prior-year period.
Outlook:
For the second quarter of our fiscal year ending January 29, 2023 (“Fiscal 2022”), we anticipate reporting net sales of approximately $158 million vs consensus of $156.28M, which is approximately 40% growth over the same prior year period. We anticipate reporting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10 million, which is approximately a 11% increase over the same prior year period.
For Fiscal 2022, we reiterate our previously provided guidance. We anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $675 to $725 million vs consensus of $691.41M, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 to $60 million and we anticipate reporting positive quarterly earnings per share beginning in the back half of Fiscal 2022, specifically in the fourth quarter.