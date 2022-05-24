Roivant gets FDA approval for plaque psoriasis therapy Vtama cream
May 24, 2022 6:27 AM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vtama (tapinarof) cream, a topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults, developed by Dermavant Sciences, a unit of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
- The company said approval makes Vtama cream, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist, the first and only FDA-approved steroid-free topical medication in its class.
- The company added that the cream was approved for mild, moderate, and severe psoriasis with no restrictions on duration of use or body surface and remittive effect on-label.
- The company plans to launch the product in June.