Bombardier expands maintenance station at Le Bourget Airport
May 24, 2022 6:33 AM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRBF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) has increased its maintenance and repair capacity at Le Bourget Airport near Paris.
- Established in 2018, the Le Bourget LMS (line maintenance station) has added over 30,000 sq. ft. of hangar space, capable of accommodating up to three Global 7500 aircraft at one time or as many as six Learjet or Challenger aircraft at a time.
- The expansion has increased the slots available for light scheduled maintenance as well as unscheduled and aircraft-on-ground maintenance and parking services currently provided by the LMS.
- Near term plans include the addition of wheel and battery shop maintenance services.