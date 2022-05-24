The broader market dipped into bear market territory on Friday, but investors should question how long it can last given extreme pessimism on Wall Street and Main Street, Leuthold Group says.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) moved more than 20% below its recent January intraday high on Friday, although it managed to close higher and rose again Monday.

But using the U.S. OECD Consumer Index as a proxy for Main Street sentiment and the VIX (VIX) for Wall Street sentiment, conviction is lower than about 94% of the time since 1960, strategist Jim Paulsen wrote in a note.

The recent bull market was the most pessimistic ever, Paulsen said.

Now, "the Bear doesn’t have to 'check' any optimism because it is already gone," he added. "Historically, when confidence was this low, the Bear was close to expiring, and the average year-ahead S&P 500 return was more than +20%."

Although "the Bear appears potent at the moment, how long will it survive when hope has already died, and despair is already so extreme?" Paulsen said. "Would it be shocking if the stock market nosedived significantly more? No. But is that probable when pessimism is this pronounced? As this study illustrates - no."

"By now, the oxygen is quite thin for a Bear that has just materialized, but there is a Bull getting stronger every day, inhaling the pessimism and despair. Investors should be reassured that the lack of enthusiasm on both Main and Wall has reached a point that has historically sent Bears into hibernation and, looking ahead the next twelve months, typically signifies a uniquely positive occasion for stock investors."

