Singing Machine prices $4M share offering

May 24, 2022 6:41 AM ETThe Singing Machine Company, Inc. (SMDM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Singing Machine Company (OTCQX:SMDM) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1M shares of common stock at $4/share, for an aggregate gross proceed of $4M.
  • Aegis Capital, the sole book-running manager for the offering, granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The public purchase price per additional share of common stock will be $4/share.
  • If Aegis exercises the option in full for common stock, the total gross proceeds of the offering including the overallotment are expected to be ~$4.6M before.
  • The common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MICS" on May 24, 2022.
  • The offering is expected to close around May 26, 2022.
  • The pricing occurs following a 1-for-30 reverse stock split implemented on May 23, 2022.
