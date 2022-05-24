Allot and Singtel partner to offer cybersecurity services to Singtel’s small and medium business customers
May 24, 2022 6:42 AM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) partners with Singtel to offer cybersecurity services to Singtel’s small and medium sized business customers.
- With the company's network-based solution NetworkSecure, CSPs can offer their customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware and can enable customers to block inappropriate categories of web content for their employees.
- “Our CSP customers around the world understand the cybersecurity needs of SMBs to keep their businesses running smoothly. We are very pleased to have Singtel as our strategic partner.” said Weiming Li, VP Sales APAC for Allot
