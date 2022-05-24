Vinco Ventures’ (NASDAQ:BBIG) revenue growth and acquisition integration overshadowed continued losses on Monday.

The Pennsylvania-based digital media, advertising and content technologies holding company reported Q1 GAAP EPS of -$3.05 for the first quarter, a significantly lighter loss sequentially, alongside revenue of $11.53 million. The latter figure represented a 348.6% increase from the prior year.

“Vinco continues to execute our plan to grow into a global content driven ecosystem focused on our core pillars: enrich our communities as we engage, endorse and entertain," CEO Lisa King said. “During the first quarter of 2022, we completed our acquisition of AdRizer, which represents one of the core pillars of our strategy to monetize traffic throughout the digital media spectrum and across the Vinco ecosystem.”

She added that recent moves to promote its Lomotif app have paid dividends in gaining users, with livestreams of Shaq’s Fun House and the Okeechobee Music Festival being highlights of the quarter.

Shares rose about 2% in pre-market trading on the results.

Elsewhere, management updated the spin-off of Cryptyde, noting that investors who hold Vinco (BBIG) through May 27 will receive one share of the new company for every 10 shares of Vinco Ventures.

To be sure, there was no Q&A session on the company’s earnings call and management was not scrutinized for continued losses, an unpopular trend in the current market environment.

