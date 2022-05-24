United Therapeutics win FDA approval for Tyvaso to treat high blood pressure in lungs
May 24, 2022 By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) inhalation powder to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability.
- PAH is a type of high blood pressure affecting the arteries in the lungs. In this condition the blood vessels in the lungs become narrowed, blocked or even gets destroyed which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.
- The company said Tyvaso DPI represents a new formulation and inhalation device for inhaled treprostinil and is the only dry powder inhaler approved by the FDA for use in PAH and PH-ILD.
- MannKind (MNKD) said Tyvaso uses its Technosphere inhalation technology and the product is the second FDA-approved product utilizing this tech.
- "Tyvaso DPI is one of the easiest ways for patients to administer a prostacyclin, delivering the proven efficacy of treprostinil through a small inhaler that fits in the palm of the patient’s hand,"said United Therapeutics (UTHR) President and COO Michael Benkowitz.
- United Therapeutics added that the approval was backed by data from a study called BREEZE.