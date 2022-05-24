Citi Trends Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.14, revenue of $208.21M beats by $4.5M

May 24, 2022 6:50 AM ETCiti Trends, Inc. (CTRN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Citi Trends press release (NASDAQ:CTRN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $208.21M (-27.0% Y/Y) beats by $4.5M.

  • Comparable store sales decreased 29% vs. a 35% increase in Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2019

  • Gross margin of 39.0%

  • Guidance:
  • Fiscal 2022 total sales of $860 to $880 million vs consensus of $914.83M, with a comparable store sales decrease of 14% to 16% on top of a 22% increase in fiscal 2021 vs. fiscal 2019; this guidance implies a stack of 6% to 8% for the periods noted
  • Fiscal 2022 operating income of $58.8 to $65.3 million, and adjusted operating income of $23.8 to $30.6 million (adjusted for the sale of the distribution center); at the midpoint of the adjusted range, this implies a 32% increase compared to fiscal 2019
  • Fiscal 2022 diluted earnings per share of $5.59 to $6.09, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.25 to $2.75 vs consensus of $3.52 (adjusted for the sale of the distribution center); at the midpoint of the adjusted range, this implies a 60% increase compared to fiscal 2019
  • Fiscal 2022 guidance includes $2.3 million of incremental non-cash SG&A expense related to the conversion of certain cash settled awards to restricted stock, which negatively impacts diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.22
  • The Company now expects to open approximately 20 new stores during fiscal 2022
