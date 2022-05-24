AutoZone GAAP EPS of $29.03 beats by $3.16, revenue of $3.87B beats by $160M

May 24, 2022 6:58 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AutoZone press release (NYSE:AZO): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $29.03 beats by $3.16.
  • Revenue of $3.87B (+6.0% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
  • Domestic same store sales increased 2.6% for the quarter.
  • “We are very proud to report solid same store sales growth on top of last year’s remarkable 28.9%. Both our retail and commercial sales performance exceeded our expectations this quarter. While our commercial sales growth accelerated to 26.0%, our retail sales also remained healthy considering the tough comparison from a year ago. We continue to believe the initiatives we have in place position us well for our upcoming fourth quarter,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.