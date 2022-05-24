AutoZone GAAP EPS of $29.03 beats by $3.16, revenue of $3.87B beats by $160M
May 24, 2022 6:58 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AutoZone press release (NYSE:AZO): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $29.03 beats by $3.16.
- Revenue of $3.87B (+6.0% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
- Domestic same store sales increased 2.6% for the quarter.
- “We are very proud to report solid same store sales growth on top of last year’s remarkable 28.9%. Both our retail and commercial sales performance exceeded our expectations this quarter. While our commercial sales growth accelerated to 26.0%, our retail sales also remained healthy considering the tough comparison from a year ago. We continue to believe the initiatives we have in place position us well for our upcoming fourth quarter,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer."