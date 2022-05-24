Walmart advances tech initiatives with AI-powered warehouses, drone delivery expansion
May 24, 2022 6:58 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced an expanded commercial agreement with supply chain tech company Symbotic to implement robotics and software automation platform in all 42 of the retail giant's regional distribution centers over the coming years.
- The end-to-end software-enabled high-density robotics platform is said to play a strategic role in supporting the retailer’s goal of modernizing its vast supply chain network. The platform is also expected to help Walmart transform its regional distribution centers to provide faster responsiveness to store orders, increased inventory accuracy and higher capacity for receiving and shipping freight to stores.
- The Symbotic System is a described as a reinvention of the traditional warehouse with an end-to-end system powered by a fleet of fully autonomous robots and A.I.-powered software. Combined with a unique high-density physical structure the system is designed to improve efficiency, accuracy and agility while reducing costs.
- Walmart (WMT) has already begun embedding Symbotic’s technology in select regional distribution centers throughout its network. The retrofitting process of all 42 regional distribution centers is expected to be completed over the next eight years and longer.
- Also on the tech front, Walmart (WMT) is expanding its drone delivery investment, announcing plans to extend its partnership with DroneUp to include 34 sites across six states
- Retail dichotomy: Walmart, Ross Stores and TJX push higher while mall stocks lag.