Best Buy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.01, revenue of $10.65B beats by $220M
May 24, 2022 7:03 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Best Buy press release (NYSE:BBY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $10.65B (-8.5% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- Shares +5.4% PM.
- Comparable sales decreased 8%.
- FY2023 Outlook: Revenue of $48.3B to $49.9B, compared to the prior outlook of $49.3B to $50.8B and consensus of $50.11B; Comparable sales decline of 3.0% to 6.0%, compared to the prior outlook of a decline of 1.0% to 4.0%; Enterprise non-GAAP operating income rate2 of approximately 5.2% to 5.4%, compared to the prior outlook of approximately 5.4%; Non-GAAP effective income tax rate2 of approximately 24.0%, compared to the prior outlook of approximately 24.5%; Share repurchases of approximately $1.5B, which remains unchanged; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.40 to $9.00, compared to the prior outlook of $8.85 to $9.15 and consensus of $8.88.