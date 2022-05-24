Mercedes-Benz dazzles Deutsche Bank at investor event

Deutsche Bank stays constructive on Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) after attending an investor event last week.

Analyst Tim Rokossa said the focus was on the German automaker's brand positioning and luxury strategy. The company said it aimed to further lift its entire portfolio. There was also an emphasis its focus on margins with increased targets and pricing, with the path to sustainably higher profitability outlined by management.

"Having been to many of these events over the years, we were deeply impressed by the material provided and the surroundings. Mercedes really made an effort to help us quantify its luxury” approach. While it could have achieved this with just some soft words, we instead learned about its intended portfolio mix and growth as well as the products."

Deutsche Bank has a Buy rating on Mercedes-Benz.

