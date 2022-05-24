Amphastar announces FDA approval of generic for Astellas’ Lexiscan

May 24, 2022

FDA cleared. The stamp and an imprint

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Generic drugmaker Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced on Tuesday that the FDA approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") for Regadenoson, a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Lexiscan developed by Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) (OTCPK:ALPMY).
  • Regadenoson injection is indicated as a 0.08 mg/mL, 5mL single-dose prefilled syringe for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging in those unable to undergo adequate exercise stress, Amphastar (AMPH) said.
  • According to healthcare analytics company IQVIA (IQV), Lexiscan generated nearly $650 million in sales for the 12 months ending Mar. 31.
  • The timeline for the commercialization of Regadenoson depends on the terms of an agreement between Amphastar (AMPH) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF).
  • Read: In April, Amphastar (AMPH) announced the FDA approval of a generic to Organon's (OGN) Ganirelix Acetate Injection.
