Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) slightly raised its forecast on Tuesday for full-year adjusted EPS to $8.50-$8.80, in line with $8.73 analyst consensus estimate and slightly above its prior outlook of $8.40-$8.70.

In a slide presentation for the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrial Conference, the company also reaffirmed its sales guidance for FY 2022 of $35.5B-$36.4B, in line with $36.1B consensus, with organic sales rising 3%-5%, and free cash flow totaling $4.7B-$5.1B.

For Q2, the company forecasts revenues $8.5B-$8.8B, in line with $8.72B, and organic sales down 2% to up 2%, and adjusted EPS of $1.98-$2.08, in line with $2.04 consensus.

Last month, Honeywell reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings while revenues were roughly flat at $8.4B.