Honeywell edges full-year earnings guidance higher, maintains sales outlook

May 24, 2022 7:10 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fortune 500 Campanies in New Jersey

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) slightly raised its forecast on Tuesday for full-year adjusted EPS to $8.50-$8.80, in line with $8.73 analyst consensus estimate and slightly above its prior outlook of $8.40-$8.70.

The company reaffirmed its sales guidance for the full year on Tuesday, forecasting sales of $35.5B-$36.4B, in line with $36.1B analyst consensus estimate, with organic sales rising 3%-5%.

In a slide presentation for the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrial Conference, the company also reaffirmed its sales guidance for FY 2022 of $35.5B-$36.4B, in line with $36.1B consensus, with organic sales rising 3%-5%, and free cash flow totaling $4.7B-$5.1B.

For Q2, the company forecasts revenues $8.5B-$8.8B, in line with $8.72B, and organic sales down 2% to up 2%, and adjusted EPS of $1.98-$2.08, in line with $2.04 consensus.

Last month, Honeywell reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings while revenues were roughly flat at $8.4B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.