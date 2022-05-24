TSX approves TransAlta's notice to implement NCIB
May 24, 2022 7:21 AM ETTransAlta Corporation (TAC), TRNPF, TSLTFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Toronto Stock Exchange approved TransAlta's (NYSE:TAC) notice to launch a Normal Course Issuer Bid for a portion of its common shares.
- Under the Bid, the company to purchase up to 14M common shares, representing ~7.16% of its public float of common shares.
- The purchases may commence on May. 31, 2022 and will terminate no later than May. 30, 2023.
- Previously, TransAlta has repurchased and cancelled 1.4M common shares through the facilities of the TSX at an average price of $12.45/share under its prior NCIB approved by the TSX on May 25, 2022 for the twelve-month period commencing May 31, 2021.