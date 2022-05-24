AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) accelerated on Monday after reporting stronger than expected profits and sales.

For its fiscal third quarter, the company reported GAAP EPS of $29.03, beating expectations by $3.16, alongside revenue of $3.87 billion that bested estimates by $160 million. Domestic same store sales increased 2.6% for the quarter, a particular point of focus for management.

“We are very proud to report solid same store sales growth on top of last year’s remarkable 28.9%,” CEO Bill Rhodes said. “Both our retail and commercial sales performance exceeded our expectations this quarter.”

On the less positive end, operating profit decreased 2.2% year over year and inventory increased 13.9%. The company noted that inflationary pressures that built alongside growth initiatives drove these issues and are likely to continue throughout the year.

“During these unique and challenging times, we strive to deliver exceptional customer service while focusing on our growth initiatives,” Rhodes said. “We will take nothing for granted as we continue to prudently invest in our business and remain focused on generating solid returns on capital.”

Elsewhere, the company reiterated plans to expand its footprint. The company opened 24 new stores in the U.S. in the third quarter alongside 7 new international locations.

Shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday shortly after reporting the quarterly results.

