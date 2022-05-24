Telus to invest $11B in Quebec over next four years
May 24, 2022 7:26 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Telus (NYSE:TU) plans to invest $11B in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Quebec over the next four years.
- The telecoms firm has committed to invest $70B overall across Canada by 2026. It is pursuing its joint investment with the Quebec government and the Government of Canada with the goal of connecting all premises to high speed internet by Sep. 2022.
- Nearly 350,000 homes and businesses in the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Estrie, Lower St. Lawrence, Mauricie and North Shore will have access to Telus PureFibre and high speed Internet by the end of 2022.
- With the rollout of the 3.5 GHz spectrum later this year, Quebecers will have also get access to Telus' (TU) 5G network. Additionally, the firm will continue to expand its wireless coverage and build new wireless sites in rural communities of Ekuanitshit, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Port-Menier, Saint-Adelphe, Saint-Damase and Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier.
- Furthermore, Telus (TU) plans to generate 7,000 new jobs between now and 2026 to support Quebec’s growing economy.