Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.36, revenue of $812.76M beats by $13.43M

May 24, 2022 7:36 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. press release (NYSE:ANF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $812.76M (+4.0% Y/Y) beats by $13.43M.
  • Shares -13.6% PM.
  • Q2 Outlook: Net sales to be down low-single-digits Y/Y, reflecting a combined, estimated adverse impact of approximately 300 basis points from foreign currency and COVID-related lockdowns in China and approximately 300 basis points due to an assumed impact of inflationary impact on consumer demand; Operating margin in the range of 3% to 4% with the year-over-year decline driven by higher freight and raw material costs; Effective tax rate to be in the mid-to-high 30s.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Net sales to be flat to up 2% Y/Y, down from previous outlook of up 2% to 4% driven by a combined 200 basis point adverse impact from foreign currency and an assumed inflationary impact on consumer demand, partially offset by higher-than-expected sales in Q1 vs. consensus growth of 2.74%; Operating margin in the range of 5% to 6%, down from previous outlook of 7% to 8%; Effective tax rate to be in the mid-30s; Capital expenditures of approximately $150M.
