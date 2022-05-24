DoorDash is a top pick at Bernstein after valuation reset

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is Bernstein's top pick in the US Emerging Internet sector as it picks up coverage on the space.

Analyst Nikhil Devnani and team are bullish on the long-term growth potential of on-demand delivery and DoorDash (DASH) is called the firm's favorite way to play the space as a market leader with a best-in-class management team, and industry-leading unit economics. Investors are said to have a great entry point for a multi-year compounder.

"It's an ambitious company that's looking beyond simply restaurant delivery to the broader opportunity in powering and digitizing local commerce... Q1 was clean and thesis confirming. The biggest risk we see is that DoorDash is unlikely to show an inflection in EBTIDA anytime soon (reinvestment), and thus could miss Street estimates here. However, we are comfortable underwriting lower margins near-term given management's track record on capital allocation and positive underlying unit economics in the core."

Bernstein thinks DoorDash (DASH) should keep reinvesting for the long-term, further solidifying its market leadership position.

After admiring DoorDash from the sidelines due to valuation, the firm starts off coverage on DASH with an Outperform rating off the lower 3X EV/sales multiple.

Shares of DASH fell 1.87% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

