Luckin Coffee Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08, revenue of $379.32M
May 24, 2022 7:38 AM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. ADR (LKNCY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Luckin Coffee press release (OTCPK:LKNCY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08.
- Revenue of $379.32M (+89.5% Y/Y).
- Net new store openings in the first quarter was 556, resulting in a quarter-over-quarter store unit growth of 9.2% from the number of stores by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, ending the first quarter with 6,580 stores which includes 4,675 self-operated stores and 1,905 partnership stores.
- Average monthly transacting customers in the first quarter were 16M, representing an increase of 83.0% Y/Y.
- CEO comment: “While we expect pandemic-related market pressures to continue having an adverse impact on our business in the near-term, our board of directors and management team are confident in our ability to both meet and drive demand through continued investment in our core initiatives. With our strong financial position, premier brand recognition and operating efficiency and leverage, we believe we are well positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities in the China coffee market while delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”