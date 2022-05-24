Casi Pharmaceuticals stock rises on license/equity stake deal with China's Tianshi
May 24, 2022 7:41 AM ETCASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Casi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is granting Beijing Tianshi Tongda Pharmaceuticals Technology an exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license for CID-103 for autoimmune diseases.
- Under the sublicense agreement, Casi will maintain the exclusive commercialization and co-marketing rights of CID-103 in autoimmune indications and book all revenue in the U.S.. Casi has the co-commercial rights in autoimmune-derived hematology and oncology indications of CID-103 in China, but not obligated to co-commercialize those programs.
- Tianshi agreed to pay Casi $10M upfront in two instalments, and certain future milestone and royalty payments.
- After the agreement is executed, Tianshi will complete its first equity financing.
- Casi said that, through its Chinese subsidiary, it will hold 15% equity stake in Tianshi for RMB20M.
- Tianshi is expected to receive RMB120M from two venture capital investors.
- CASI +8.09% to $0.41 premarket May 24