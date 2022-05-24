JPMorgan Chase's international consumer digital bank could lose over $1B
- JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) push into international consumer banking through its digital bank could lose more than $1B in the next few years, Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO for international consumer growth initiatives, told investors, as reported by the Financial Times.
- While the price tag appears large, JPMorgan (JPM) sees digital technology as an opportunity to expand internationally without having to build and maintain brick-and-mortar branches. And the company can afford the price tag. In 2021, the Wall Street giant posted earnings from continuing operations of $48.3B as seen in its income statement.
- Viswanathan estimated the digital bank venture would lose ~$450M in 2022 and a similar amount for the "next few years." Then it's expected to produce "significant income thereafter," he added.
- To build up its international digital bank capabilities, JPM acquired Nutmeg, a U.K.-based digital wealth manager, and a 40% stake in Brazil's C6 digital banking platform last year.
- "There's a massive digital disruption happening around the world. And this opens up a window of opportunity for us," Viswanathan said.
- Since launching in September, JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) U.K. consumer digital bank now has more than 500K customers and ~$10B in deposits.
- Early in 2021, JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said the bank plans to win the competition with fintech.