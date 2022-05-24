Jacobs to provide design services for New Bridgewater Bridge project
May 24, 2022 7:54 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Infrastructure construction company McConnell Dowell has selected Jacobs (NYSE:J) as design consultant for the New Bridgewater Bridge project in Hobart, Tasmania.
- The $566M project will see the existing 76-year-old, two-lane lift bridge over the River Derwent replaced with a new modern four-lane bridge with enhanced interchanges and a safe, dedicated pedestrian and cyclist pathway.
- Major construction is set to begin in mid-2022 with traffic planned to travel over the new bridge by the end of 2024.
- Jacobs (J) will provide design services for all roads, interchanges, ramps and underpasses, as well as structural design of the Boyer Road bridge, Black Snake Road bridge and watercourse structures.