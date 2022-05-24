Jacobs to provide design services for New Bridgewater Bridge project

May 24, 2022 7:54 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Infrastructure construction company McConnell Dowell has selected Jacobs (NYSE:J) as design consultant for the New Bridgewater Bridge project in Hobart, Tasmania.
  • The $566M project will see the existing 76-year-old, two-lane lift bridge over the River Derwent replaced with a new modern four-lane bridge with enhanced interchanges and a safe, dedicated pedestrian and cyclist pathway.
  • Major construction is set to begin in mid-2022 with traffic planned to travel over the new bridge by the end of 2024.
  • Jacobs (J) will provide design services for all roads, interchanges, ramps and underpasses, as well as structural design of the Boyer Road bridge, Black Snake Road bridge and watercourse structures.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.