Knight Therapeutics enters license, supply pacts with Rigel

May 24, 2022 8:02 AM ETKnight Therapeutics Inc. (KHTRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) has entered into exclusive license and supply pacts with Rigel Pharmaceuticals granting Knight the rights to commercialize fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in Latin America.
  • Per the terms, Rigel will receive an upfront cash payment, with the potential for additional regulatory and commercial milestones, and stepped-up royalties based on tiered net sales.
  • Like for like, KHTRF also receives exclusive rights to fostamatinib in all potential indications, including chronic ITP, wAIHA, and COVID-19 in Latin America.
  • Fostamatinib is marketed in U.S. as Tavalisse tablets, and is approved in U.S., Europe, and Canada as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia. Currently, studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and in two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
