Ralph Lauren Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.53B beats by $70M
May 24, 2022
- Ralph Lauren press release (NYSE:RL): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.53B (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- For Q1, the company expects revenue growth will be in a range centered around 8% in constant currency to last year; Operating margin is expected to be in a range centered around 13.5% in constant currency; Gross margin is expected to be down slightly to last year in constant currency with continued AUR growth offset by industry-wide increases in freight and product costs; tax rate is expected to be about 24% to 25%.
- For FY2023, the company expects constant currency revenues to increase approximately high single digits to last year on a 52-week comparable basis, with our current outlook at around 8%; Operating margin in a range of approximately 14.0% to 14.5% in constant currency; Gross margin is expected to increase 30 to 50 basis points in constant currency on a 52-week comparable basis; tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25% to 26%; capital expenditures of approximately $290M to $310M.