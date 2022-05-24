Ralph Lauren Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.53B beats by $70M

May 24, 2022 8:07 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ralph Lauren press release (NYSE:RL): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.53B (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • For Q1, the company expects revenue growth will be in a range centered around 8% in constant currency to last year; Operating margin is expected to be in a range centered around 13.5% in constant currency; Gross margin is expected to be down slightly to last year in constant currency with continued AUR growth offset by industry-wide increases in freight and product costs; tax rate is expected to be about 24% to 25%.
  • For FY2023, the company expects constant currency revenues to increase approximately high single digits to last year on a 52-week comparable basis, with our current outlook at around 8%; Operating margin in a range of approximately 14.0% to 14.5% in constant currency; Gross margin is expected to increase 30 to 50 basis points in constant currency on a 52-week comparable basis; tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25% to 26%; capital expenditures of approximately $290M to $310M.
