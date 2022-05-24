Eagle Point Credit reports Q1 results

May 24, 2022 8:07 AM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Eagle Point Credit press release (NYSE:ECC): Q1 NII of $0.30
  • NAV per common share of $12.64 as of March 31, 2022, compared to $13.39 as of December 31, 2021.
  • NAV per common share is estimated to be between $12.44 and $12.54 as of April 30, 2022. At the midpoint of the range, this represents a decrease of 1.2% from March 31, 2022.
  • “Despite the challenging market environment, with 100% fixed-rate financing, no debt maturities prior to 2028, and approximately $30.3 million in available cash for investment as of April 30, we remain well positioned to add opportunistically to our portfolio and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.