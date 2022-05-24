Eagle Point Credit reports Q1 results
May 24, 2022 8:07 AM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Eagle Point Credit press release (NYSE:ECC): Q1 NII of $0.30
- NAV per common share of $12.64 as of March 31, 2022, compared to $13.39 as of December 31, 2021.
- NAV per common share is estimated to be between $12.44 and $12.54 as of April 30, 2022. At the midpoint of the range, this represents a decrease of 1.2% from March 31, 2022.
- “Despite the challenging market environment, with 100% fixed-rate financing, no debt maturities prior to 2028, and approximately $30.3 million in available cash for investment as of April 30, we remain well positioned to add opportunistically to our portfolio and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer