Snap's 'collapsing' growth rate is 'pretty shocking' - Jefferies analyst

Jefferies technology analyst Jared Weisfeld said Tuesday that the nearly 30% pre-market drop in shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) came amid signs of "collapsing" revenue growth in recent months, as the social networking platform issued disappointing guidance for its current quarter.

Speaking to CNBC, Weisfeld added that the reasons for the dramatic change in outlook remain murky, leading to "more questions than answers" at this point.

"The rate of deceleration in Snap's core business is pretty shocking," the managing director at Jefferies said.

Weisfeld noted that SNAP had given a forecast four weeks ago, meaning the company must have been taken by surprise by the sharp decline in its performance. He argued that comparing the firm's last update to its recent warning pointed to a conclusion that "the growth rate is collapsing by 50% in less than 30 days."

Late Monday, Snap warned that its Q2 revenues and EBITDA would come in below the low end of its previously released guidance range, which came out just over a month ago. In a regulatory filing, the company stated, "the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated."

In response, SNAP has plunged nearly 30% in Tuesday's pre-market action, dropping to $15.88 at about 8 a.m. ET. If this level holds into the open, the stock would set a new 52-week low.

Asked about investors' dramatic response to the disappointing outlook, Weisfeld called the selloff a case of "shoot first, ask questions later."

"We don't have a ton of information on what really is driving that core deterioration in the business," he said. "We don't have a ton of color from Snap -- is it competition, is it Apple privacy, is it all macro?"

For more on the SNAP disappointment, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira thinks there were warning signs that the company faced tough times.