Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares eroded in early action on Tuesday after reporting a surprise bottom line loss.

The New Albany, Ohio-based retailer reported non-GAAP EPS of -$0.27, missing analyst estimates by $0.36 and diving into the red unexpectedly for its first quarter. While revenue was better than anticipated, the stunning bottom line miss sent shares spiraling in pre-market trading.

Just 90 minutes prior to Tuesday’s open, shares sank over 20%.

“We continued to reduce our promotional activity, contributing to our eighth consecutive quarter of AUR improvement,” CEO Fran Horowitz said. “This was more than offset by higher-than-expected freight and product costs.”

In terms of improvement, the second quarter outlook did little to engender optimism. Net sales are now expected to fall by “low-single-digits” from the prior year, while operating margin are expected to be impacted by “higher freight and raw material costs”.

“Looking forward, we expect higher costs to remain a headwind through at least year-end,” Horowitz warned.

As such, the full year forecast was also trimmed, with net sales set to fall in a range from flat to up 2% from 2021, down from previous outlook of up 2% to 4%. Operating margin expectations were also reeled in by 200 basis points. Management blamed lockdowns in China, inflation pressures, and supply chain problems for the inauspicious earnings results and forecast.

Also of note, inventories ballooned to $563 million in the quarter, jumping 45% from 2021. The high inventory and weak demand is clearly a problematic combination for the company as it seeks to stem bleeding from recent retail selloffs. Judging by Tuesday’s pre-market action, those selloffs seem set to continue.

Other retailers selling off on the results include: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Gap Inc. (GPS), Designer Brands (DBI), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Buckle Inc. (BKE).

