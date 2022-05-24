Etsy attracts new bull rating from Bernstein

Bernstein started off coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) with an Outperform and price target of $105.

While Etsy is said to face near-term challenges like the rest of the e-commerce sector, it is called one of Bernstein's favorite companies in the group on a longer time horizon.

Analyst Nikhil Devnani said unique merchandise and network effects make for a powerful combination.

"Our long-term thesis on Etsy is that it can grow to be a large marketplace -- from $13.5B in GMS currently to $25B+ in the next 5 years and $50B+ in the next 10 years, which implies a return to high- teens growth next year. Even with 95M buyers, Etsy can continue to re-engage lapsed shoppers (100M) and acquire news ones (390M digital shoppers in core 6 markets). We also see room for engagement to improve, with half of Etsy's Active Buyers engaged only once per year. Revenue should grow faster than GMS, with take rate expansion driven by ads and price increases over time (still one of the cheapest channels for sellers)."

Devnani and team think Etsy (ETSY) management has turned the online retailer from an interesting asset into a real business with commercial intent and a path to +$2B of frt=ee cash flow per year. With the trading multiple now at 15X the EV/EBITDA estimate, Etsy (ETSY) is noted to now trade at its March 2020 multiple, despite being a better business with twice the customers.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) fell 2.16% premarket to $74.43.

See all the valuation metrics on Etsy.