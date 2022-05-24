Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) said new analysis from a late-stage study of its drug Oxlumo (lumasiran) showed that the drug helped improve cardiac measures, calcium deposit levels and kidney stone events in patients with advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).

PH1 is a rare, genetic disease of the mainly affecting the kidneys, characterized by oxalate overproduction. High levels of oxalate crystals in the kidneys and urinary tract and can lead to formation of kidney stones, and may to lead to kidney failure,

The company reported data from six-month primary analysis period of a phase 3 trial called ILLUMINATE-C of lumasiran.

Alnylam previously said that treatment with lumasiran resulted in substantial reductions in plasma oxalate (POx) at six months.

The company said new results showed that lumasiran helped improve cardiac measures, nephrocalcinosis (disorder in which high levels of calcium gets deposited in the kidneys) and kidney stone events; plus some patients treated with lumasiran experienced improvements in their symptoms, including fatigue, nausea, and bone pain, with no patients reporting worsening of these symptoms.

The company presented the data at the European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) International Congress.

Alnylam (ALNY) added that a separate analysis presented at ERA-EDTA showed that the recommended weight-based dosing regimens of lumasiran showed equivalent efficacy in patients of all ages and degrees of kidney function, including patients on hemodialysis.

Oxlumo is approved to treat certain patients with PH1 in several regions.