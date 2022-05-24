Splash Beverage Group broadens reach through agreement with Maryland’s Buck Distributing
May 24, 2022 8:21 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) signs a distribution agreement with Buck Distributing in Maryland to distribute all its products through 5 Central Maryland Counties.
- Buck Distribution is a malt beverage and related products distributor headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, distributing products in several counties and has limited distribution rights to five Eastern Shore Counties generating a volume of 3M cases per year through more than 200 brands with a fleet of 23 trucks and 110 sales representatives.
- "Buck Distribution has been a 3-time winner of the prestigious Miller Masters award and a 4 time winner of the MillerCoors Presidents award. They’ve been distributing for Miller Beer since 1952 and for Molson Coors since 1972. All four of our main beverages, TapouT, Copa di Vino, SALT Tequila and Pulpoloco Sangria will now be available through the Buck system, which has a long history of high-quality, value-added service and we’re delighted to be working with them." said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO