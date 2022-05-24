Creative Media & Community Trust announces $10M share repurchase program

  • Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) authorized a repurchase program of up to $10M of the company’s common stock.
  • The repurchase program has no termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
  • “We also believe there is an opportunity to create additional value for shareholders by opportunistically repurchasing shares that are trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value. Since going public in 2014, CMCT has been one of the most active U.S. listed REITs in returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases, a tender offer and special and regular dividends.”  said David Thompson, CEO of CMCT
