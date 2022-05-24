Meta Platforms, Petroleo Brasileiro, Snap among premarket losers' pack
- Snap (SNAP) -30% as it warns on EBITDA, revenues, deteriorating economy; social media peers tumble.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) -26%.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) -25% on Q1 earnings release.
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) -22% after Moderna enters monkeypox vaccine development.
- Nautilus (NLS) -20% on Q4 earnings release.
- Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) -17% after Vertex agrees to buy protease drugs from Catalyst Bio.
- Bright Green (BGXX) -17%.
- Pinterest (PINS) -13% after Snap slides as it warns on EBITDA, revenues, deteriorating economy; social media peers tumble.
- Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) -11% after Petrobras CEO fired by Brazil's president after a month on the job.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) -9% after announces 1-for-5 share consolidation.
- The Trade Desk (TTD) -9% Digital advertising stocks fall on Snap's revenue warning and selloff.
- Meta Platforms (FB) -7% Digital advertising stocks fall on Snap's revenue warning and selloff.
- TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) -7%.
- BEST (BEST) -7%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) -7%.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) -3%.
- Sharps Technology (STSS) -6%.
- Immix Biopharma (IMMX) -6%.
- Roku (ROKU) -6% Digital advertising stocks fall on Snap's revenue warning and selloff.
- Chimerix (CMRX) -6%.
- Sonder Holdings (SOND) -6%.
- Roblox (RBLX) -5%.