Teledyne FLIR Defense secures additional $14M contract for Black Hornet 3 PRS
May 24, 2022 8:29 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has secured another $14M contract from the U.S. Army to deliver its Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS).
- In late 2018, the U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3s to support its Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program. Since then, it has placed orders totaling nearly $115M for the multi-faceted nano drone.
- The advanced nano UAVs will augment squad and small unit-level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the SBS effort.
- Deliveries of the latest SBS orders will begin midyear 2022.