Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +1.9% pre-market after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings that fell from the same period last year but beat analyst estimates, while issuing upside guidance for Q2.

Q1 adjusted earnings fell to $9.21M, or $0.14/share, from $22.78M, or $0.36/share, in the year-earlier quarter, but analysts had expected a $0.09/share loss, while revenues rose 14.7% Y/Y to $1.25B, slightly short of expectations.

Q1 gross margin was 14.5%, at the low end of prior guidance of 14.5%-15.5%, and compared to 19.7% in Q4 2021, driven by higher raw material costs and the absence of U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duty true up benefit in the current quarter relative to the prior quarter.

Q1 solar module shipments totaled 3.63 GW, up 42% Y/Y and in line with company guidance of 3.6-3.8 GW.

The company said the carve-out IPO of CSI Solar remains on track, despite the slowdown caused by COVID-related lockdowns in China; CSI Solar revenue jumped 74% and gross profit grew 161% Y/Y.

For Q2, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) forecasts Q2 revenues of $2.2B-$2.3B, well above $1.75B analyst consensus estimate, as well as total module shipments of 4.9-5.1 GW, including 150 MW to the company's own projects, and gross margin of 14.5%-15.5%.

The company reaffirms guidance for FY 2022, seeing revenues of $7B-$7.5B, in line with $7.23 consensus, as well as total module shipments of 20-22 GW, battery storage shipments of 1.8-1.9 GWh, and total project sales of 2.1-2.6 GW.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) shares have lost 7% YTD and 25% during the past year.