In preferring life insurers over property & casualty (P&C) underwriters, Citigroup analyst Michael Ward is adopting a view contrary to the market as he starts coverage of 14 insurance companies.

His top picks are MetLife (NYSE:MET), Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), and Equitable Holdings (EQH), all Buy-rated, in life insurance; and Allstate (ALL), and the Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), also Buys, in P&C. Ward has Sell ratings on Principal Financial (PFG), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), and Progressive (PGR).

"We see the life sector as attractive given materially higher interest rates YTD and increasing visibility around COVID claims (for most)," Ward wrote in a note to clients.

Regarding P&C insurers, "profitability relies heavily on pricing exceeding loss trend, the near-term outlook for which is currently more uncertain/volatile than typical," he said.

The U.S. life insurers that Ward covers are trading at an almost 20% discount to regression-implied price/earnings on current 10Y UST yields and a 40% discount to P&C underwriters, Ward said. And while the discount on life insurers was justified earlier in the pandemic, "the same cannot be said today," he said, pointing to 10Y up 150+ basis points and corporate yields up 200bps+ YTD.

On P&C underwriting, "inflation-related severity has driven heightened focus on top-line growth, primarily in personal lines but also in commercial, and whether or not companies can defend margins against rising claim costs. We expect P&C insurers can maintain long-term profitability, but unusually high near-term uncertainty keeps us Neutral."

Among life insurers, Unum Group (UNM), Lincoln National (LNC), Aflac (AFL), and Prudential Financial (PRU) get Neutral ratings. Neutral-rated P&C insurers include Travelers (TRV) and Chubb (CB).

The analyst suggests pair trades of Voya (VOYA) over Principal (PFG), MetLife (MET) over Prudential Financial (PRU), Allstate over Progressive (PGR), and Hartford Financlal (HIG) over Travelers (TRV).

YTD, the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) has dropped 4.3%, while MetLife (MET) -2.3%, Voya (VOYA) -2.1% and Equitable (EQH) -12% as seen in this graph.

SA contributor Geoff Considine is cautiously optimistic on MetLife (MET), saying the market-implied outlook for the insurer is slightly bullish