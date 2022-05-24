Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) shares slid sharply on Tuesday as its earnings results and outlook fell short of estimates.

The world-leading fruit and vegetable producer printed non-GAAP profits in line with analyst estimates, alongside revenue that came up short of expectations. Revenue from fresh vegetables marked the most notable decline year over year, falling by over $50 million from 2021, while fresh fruit sales were nearly flat year over year.

CEO Carl McCann blamed the Value Added salads recall and “foreign currency translation” for the adverse results.

While non-GAAP numbers beat analyst estimates, the net loss attributable to the firm in its financial supplement amounted to $1.39 million, down significantly from a $21.3 million profit in the prior year quarter. Net debt was also cited as surging by $200 million to bring financial leverage to 3.75x from 2.87x in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Moving forward, the company reined in its forecasts for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Full-year revenue is now expected to fall in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.7 billion versus the prior expectation of $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion while adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to come in between $350 million to $370 million from the prior outlook of $370 million to $380 million.

Shares fell over 7% at pre-market lows on Tuesday.

