Ocugen introduces new cell therapy program after FDA designation
May 24, 2022 8:38 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced its cell therapy platform technology, NeoCart, on Tuesday after the FDA awarded the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the program in the repair of knee cartilage lesions in adults.
- NeoCart is a three-dimensional tissue-engineered cartilage disc designed to support healing and reduce pain by restoring a patient’s damaged knee cartilage.
- The company has engaged the agency to finalize the Phase 3 protocols to drive the clinical development of NeoCart for regulatory authorization.
- RMAT allows sponsor companies to secure the benefits of FDA’s fast track and breakthrough therapy designation programs.
- Noting the designation an important regulatory milestone for the company, Ocugen (OCGN) Chief Executive Shankar Musunuri noted: “…We view this product as an enabling technology in cell and regenerative therapy for orthopedic indications.”
