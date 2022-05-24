Marqeta stock gains after Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight

May 24, 2022 8:39 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)SQ, AFTPF, AFTPYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Online business fintech concept.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares are rising 2.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upped the card issuing platform to Overweight from Equal-weight.

With shares of Marqeta (MQ) off almost 70% over the past year, an "entry point looks attractive on a growth-adjusted basis" in relation to its meaningful business exposure to Block (SQ), Faucette wrote in a note. His price target of $15 per share implies 54% upside from Monday's close.

On a fundamental basis, Marqeta's (MQ) "non-SQ vertical exposure – particularly Expense Management – showing robust growth, along with emerging traction across International, Credit, and Powered," the analyst explained. As of Q1, 66% of Marqeta's revenue was exposed to Block's (SQ) businesses, namely Cash App and Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY).

In turn, Faucette bumped up his 2022 estimate on total processing volume to $162.5B vs. $159.1B in the prior view. And sees full-year gross profit of $321.9M compared with $305.9M in the previous forecast.

Moreover, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to remain negative through 2022-2023 until turning positive in 2024, the note read. Marqeta's (MQ) EBITDA margin stands at -34.25% on a trailing twelve month basis, compared with the sector median of +13.35%.

See why SA contributor Jared Simons views Marqeta (MQ) as a Strong Buy.

Last week (May 19), Marqeta added Evolve as a bank partner to enhance its offering.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.