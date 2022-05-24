Howmet Aerospace impresses Morgan Stanley at technology event

Morgan Stanley said it walked away from a technology day hosted by Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) with a continued positive outlook for the company's business given its market leading technology capabilities and continued investment in digitalization and automation. The overall outlook remained unchanged despite the turbulent macroeconomic backdrop.

Key takeaways from analyst Kristine Liwag and team were that Howmet (HWM) is in a leading market position and has a structural opportunity in forged wheels. The company's rich intellectual property is seen as a primary driver for its market leading positions across its businesses, in the form of trade secrets, patents, material developments, and equipment builds.

"The business’s strong IP position within the segment may help lead to market share growth as increased composite usage on aircraft has been leading to greater shipset content for HWM’s Fastening business."

Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) and assigned a price target of $43.

13 out of 14 research firms covering HWM have a Buy-equivalent rating or higher on the stock.