Genocea stock crashes 64% on winding down of operations, Nasdaq delisting
May 24, 2022 8:41 AM ET By: Ravikash
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) said its board voted to wind down the company's ongoing operations and terminate the remaining employees except those necessary to complete an orderly wind down.
- In April, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company said it was reducing its workforce by ~65% and exploring strategic alternatives.
- Genocea said that on May 23, it gave formal notice to Nasdaq of its intent to voluntarily delist its common stock.
- The company added that it plans to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission around June 2, to effect the voluntary delisting.
- Genocea noted that on May 23 it had received a letter from Nasdaq for not being in compliance with the exchange's minimum $1 closing bid price requirement for continued listing on the exchange.
- GNCA -64.13% to $0.08 premarket May 24