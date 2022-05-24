Genocea stock crashes 64% on winding down of operations, Nasdaq delisting

May 24, 2022 8:41 AM ETGenocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Business chart with red arrow down and dollars background. Loss money. Stock market crash 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) said its board voted to wind down the company's ongoing operations and terminate the remaining employees except those necessary to complete an orderly wind down.
  • In April, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company said it was reducing its workforce by ~65% and exploring strategic alternatives.
  • Genocea said that on May 23, it gave formal notice to Nasdaq of its intent to voluntarily delist its common stock.
  • The company added that it plans to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission around June 2, to effect the voluntary delisting.
  • Genocea noted that on May 23 it had received a letter from Nasdaq for not being in compliance with the exchange's minimum $1 closing bid price requirement for continued listing on the exchange.
  • GNCA -64.13% to $0.08 premarket May 24
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.