Trip.com falls amid report co-founder banned from Weibo

May 24, 2022

  • Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) dropped 3.1% in premarket trading amid a report that the company's co-founder was banned from posting on China social media platform Weibo (WB).
  • James Liang, who is also the chairman of Trip.com (TCOM) and has questioned China's zero-Covid strategy, was banned for violating laws, according to a Reuters report. The exact laws that Liang allegedly violated weren't provided.
  • Liang's Weibo account displays a statement that the user is blocked for "violating relevant laws and regulations," according to the report.
