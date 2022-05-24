Trip.com falls amid report co-founder banned from Weibo
May 24, 2022 8:41 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)WBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) dropped 3.1% in premarket trading amid a report that the company's co-founder was banned from posting on China social media platform Weibo (WB).
- James Liang, who is also the chairman of Trip.com (TCOM) and has questioned China's zero-Covid strategy, was banned for violating laws, according to a Reuters report. The exact laws that Liang allegedly violated weren't provided.
- Liang's Weibo account displays a statement that the user is blocked for "violating relevant laws and regulations," according to the report.
