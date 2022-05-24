Marijuana Company of America reports Q1 results
May 24, 2022 8:44 AM ETMarijuana Company of America, Inc. (MCOA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Marijuana Company of America press release (OTCPK:MCOA): Q1 Net loss of $3.29M
- Revenue of $0.56M (+1500% Y/Y).
- MCOA's Chief Executive Officer, Jesus Quintero, said, "This first quarter demonstrates that we are off to an exciting start of 2022. This represents our second consecutive quarter with record revenue growth. Our growth is expected to continue to accelerate into the next quarter as we continue to grow our business. We also remain active in strategic acquisitions that fall into diversified cannabis categories and continue to pursue deals to build scale in our existing markets while continuing to look at opportunities that continue to grow our national footprint in the U.S., as well as in emerging markets such as Brazil and Uruguay."