Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) said Tuesday it reached agreement with Liard First Nation on terms for the company's 3 Aces project in Yukon, Canada, that will enable LFN's meaningful review and analysis of Seabridge's activities.

Seabridge (SA) said the deal "will support LFN in preparing for and participating in assessment and regulatory processes and community engagement."

The 3 Aces project is in the early exploration phase and consists of 1,536 Yukon quartz mining claims covering 314 km; in 2021, Seabridge (SA) began its inaugural field season at the project.

