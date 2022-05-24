Wayside's Climb Channel Solutions partners with Trilio

May 24, 2022 8:57 AM ETWayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) and Trilio announced a partnership to bring scalable Kubernetes backup, DR and management tools to organizations who are building cloud-native applications.
  • The alliance will provide the solutions required to give businesses more power and control over their cloud and container environments.
  • The TrilioVault for Kubernetes cloud-native data protection platform gives customers more power and control over their cloud environments – efficiently protecting, mobilizing, and securing point-in-time backups while providing for speedy workload recovery.
